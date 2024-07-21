Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.62 Billion Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,734,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.69% of Ferguson worth $5,621,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 718,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,187. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.95. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

