Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,038,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $5,341,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.89.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. 1,594,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,347. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

