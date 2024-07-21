Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.09 Billion Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $5,093,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

