Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 779,271 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.92% of Fortinet worth $4,648,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 194,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 43,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 795,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,563,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,233. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $79.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

