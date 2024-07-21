Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.47.

VLO opened at $148.33 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.09 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

