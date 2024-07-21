Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

NYSE VALE opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Vale has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

