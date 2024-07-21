Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Cut to $3.20 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.77.

URG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $392.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 241,036 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

