Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

