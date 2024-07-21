UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.77 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00014497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniBot has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $2.83 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 10.94546732 USD and is up 14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,706,896.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

