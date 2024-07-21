Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $390.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

