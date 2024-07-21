U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

USB opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.