Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $580.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TYL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $531.67.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $524.33 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $533.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

