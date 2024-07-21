Twin Tree Management LP Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,523 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

