Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 14,359.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HII opened at $263.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

