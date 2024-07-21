Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 49,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 182,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,879 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWF stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.69. 2,197,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

