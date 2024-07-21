Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,653,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

