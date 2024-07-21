Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,229. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

