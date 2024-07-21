Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

SDOG traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,413. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

