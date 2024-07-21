Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.07. 216,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $143.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

