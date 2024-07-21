Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:TOST opened at $27.17 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Toast by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

