TIAA Trust National Association Sells 472 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 1,536,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,126. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

