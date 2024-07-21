TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 369 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Biogen were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.40. 851,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $280.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

