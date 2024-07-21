TIAA Trust National Association Invests $15.06 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.37. 718,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,187. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average of $203.95. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

