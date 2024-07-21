TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

