TIAA Trust National Association Has $8.30 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,382 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 519.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $60.22. 58,307 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

