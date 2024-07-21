TIAA Trust National Association Has $6.14 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.03 on Friday, hitting $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,403,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,911,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $280.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

