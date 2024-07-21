TIAA Trust National Association Has $20.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,541. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

