TIAA Trust National Association Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

DG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. 2,153,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,942. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

