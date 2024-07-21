TIAA Trust National Association Buys 172 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.56. 1,418,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.