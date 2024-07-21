TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.18. 1,235,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,986. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

