TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 16,898 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 2,929,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

