The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $209.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $199.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

