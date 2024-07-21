The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.34.

PNC stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

