The Goldman Sachs Group Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $47.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

USB stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

