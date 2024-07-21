The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $1,770,965.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $484.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.11 and a 200 day moving average of $420.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.