Tezos Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $797.21 million and $20.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,011,167,857 coins and its circulating supply is 990,613,732 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

