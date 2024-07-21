Tezos Price Up 2% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001198 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $795.97 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,876,206 coins and its circulating supply is 990,322,080 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.