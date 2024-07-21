Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. Textron has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

