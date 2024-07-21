Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

TXRH opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

