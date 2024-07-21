TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.21 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $114.21 million and $11.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00043207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,564,059 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,546,489 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

