Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradyne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

