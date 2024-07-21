Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

