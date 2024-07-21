TD Cowen Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $4.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

