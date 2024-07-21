Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $42.63 Average PT from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.56.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Synovus Financial
Insider Activity at Synovus Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synovus Financial Price Performance
Shares of SNV opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synovus Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
