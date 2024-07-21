Sui (SUI) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $102.76 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.84479276 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $135,621,043.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.