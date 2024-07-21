StockNews.com Upgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to “Hold”

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CATY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,520,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.