Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $175.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06. SiTime has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $438,842.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $438,842.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $6,926,104 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

