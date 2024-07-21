Steem Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $97.44 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,468.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00584486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00109100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00243125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00050162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00069652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,044,803 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

