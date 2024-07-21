Status (SNT) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Status has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $100.52 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,066.42 or 0.99956902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00074074 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,902,681,284 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,902,681,283.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02604346 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,405,838.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

