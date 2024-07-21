State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $98.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.